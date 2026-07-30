Midtjylland vs. Beşiktaş: Kick-Off Time, Team News, and Predicted Lineups for UEFA Europa League Clash

Beşiktaş take the pitch tonight at the Arena Herning for the high-stakes second leg of their UEFA Europa League second qualifying round tie against FC Midtjylland. Holding a slim 1–0 lead following a hard-fought victory in Istanbul, the Black Eagles aim to finish the job on Danish soil and lock down a place in the third qualifying round.

For new manager Vincenzo Italiano, the clash marks an early test of his tenure after taking the reins in Istanbul following his departure from Bologna.

Match Information & How to Watch

Detail Info Date & Time Thursday, July 30, 2026 — 20:00 TSİ (19:00 CEST) Venue Arena Herning (MCH Arena), Herning, Denmark Referee John Brooks (England) Live Broadcast S Sport Plus

What’s at Stake?

The math is simple for both sides:

Beşiktaş advance with any win or draw. A one-goal defeat would send the tie into extra time, as away goals no longer carry double weight.

FC Midtjylland must win by two clear goals to advance directly in regular time.

European Progression: The winner moves into the Europa League third qualifying round—one step closer to the group stage. The defeated side will fall into the UEFA Conference League qualifying route.

Team News & Availability

Beşiktaş arrive in Denmark missing three notable figures:

Felix Uduokhai is unavailable due to suspension after receiving a red card in the first leg.

Wilfred Ndidi was ruled out after medical staff confirmed an ankle sprain earlier in the week.

Leandro Trossard, whose transfer to the Istanbul giants is finalized, remains on leave and will officially integrate into team training in early August.

Despite these absences, Italiano expressed full confidence in his available options, highlighting captain Orkun Kökçü as the team’s anchor in midfield.

Probable Starting Lineups

FC Midtjylland (4-3-3):

Ólafsson — Erlić, Bech, Kristensen, Andreasen — Bravo, Billing, Jensen — Osorio, Djú, Gue-Sung

Beşiktaş (4-2-3-1):

Nübel — Murillo, Agbadou, Djaló, Ouattara — Cerny, Salih Uçan — Olaitan, Orkun Kökçü, İlhan — Oh

Tactical Outlook: High Press vs. Controlled Possession

Italiano’s sides are known for high-tempo pressing and fluid positional interchange, but given the 1–0 lead, Beşiktaş may look to control the tempo through central possession with Orkun Kökçü and Salih Uçan dictating play.

Midtjylland, playing in front of their home crowd, are expected to push aggressively early on. The Danish side will rely heavily on physical presence in midfield—led by Philip Billing—and direct aerial service to striker Cho Gue-Sung. Beşiktaş’ defensive central pairing of Agbadou and Djaló will need to hold firm against early pressure to protect goalkeeper Alexander Nübel.