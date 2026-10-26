Mike Tyson Touches Down In Istanbul Ahead Of Intercontinental Derby

Boxing icon Mike Tyson landed at Istanbul Airport on Monday afternoon ahead of commercial commitments in Turkey,but local press were quick to test his knowledge of Turkish football as the city braced itself for tonight’s Intercontinental Derby between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe.

Arriving at the IGA-JETEX private terminal alongside his family, the former undisputed heavyweight champion was met by reporters eager to hear his thoughts on the showdown at RAMS Park.

When asked by journalists at the terminal if he had a prediction for the derby or followed the Süper Lig, Tyson delivered a characteristic, short and sharp response:

“I only follow Brazil and Argentina.” — Mike Tyson

The boxing legend then departed the terminal into a waiting vehicle without further comment.

While Tyson will not be tuning in to the action, scouts from across top European leagues certainly will be.Representatives from major European clubs have descended on RAMS Park tonight specifically to monitor Galatasaray’s breakout star Aleksey Batrakov and Fenerbahçe winger Oğuz Aydın.

Both sides enter the fixture under immense pressure. Galatasaray sit in second place on 19 points, aiming for a victory to jump back to the top of the table. Fenerbahçe occupy third place on 16 points and will be desperate to close the three-point gap on their fierce rivals in what promises to be an explosive encounter.