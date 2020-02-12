Mikel Arteta Could Show Arsenal Star ‘Exit Door’ Despite Recently Committing Future To The Club

The Daily Mail has become the latest newspaper to claim that Arsenal star Mesut Ozil is headed for a summer exit.

Per the source, Mikel Arteta could show Ozil the door as part of an end of season cull.

The report goes onto claim that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be joining Ozil on his way out.

Arteta is reportedly looking to revamp his team ahead of his first full campaign in charge of the north London outfit.

The Sun also recently claimed that Ozil, Aubameyang and Lacazette may be leaving the Gunners.

Despite these reports the playmaker of Turkish origin has made his position very clear.

Ozil will remain at Arsenal until the end of his contract.

“I’m very pleased with my contract and I will continue here this season and next,” he told told Bein Sports Turkey last month.

“I can’t tell you what the future will bring, I’m excited about the future, but I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

It appears Arteta is actually happy with the 31-year-old considering how often he has been played.

And at the end of the day Ozil has a deal that lasts until 2021.

The latest rumors do not hold much weight but continue to be circulated.

As far back as last May Turkish-Football reported Ozil’s agent confirming that his client has no plans to leave Arsenal.

Arsenal return to action on Sunday against Newcastle United at the Emirates, Ozil is expected to feature.