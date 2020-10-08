Mikel Arteta leaves Mesut Ozil out Arsenal Europa League squad

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has left Mesut Ozil out of Arsenal’s Europa League 25-man squad for the forthcoming campaign.

Ozil has not featured for Arsenal in a competitive game since the return of football following the coronavirus disruptions.

READ: Turkish wonderkids Ravil Tagir & Emre Celtik make Guardian Next Generation 2020 list

The 31-year-old has not played for the North London outfit since March.

The latest development comes as a further blow to Ozil’s chance of finding a way back into the team.

Ozil does have another 12 months left on his contract but the Europa League squad omission means he won’t play in Europe at least in the group stages.

There is also the possibility that the playmaker of Turkish origin won’t make the Premier League final squad list.

Which would mean no more football at least until January for Ozil.

It would be an expensive decision for Arteta to make as Ozil is paid £350,000-a-week making him one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League.

Ozil recently hit the headlines after committing to pay the salary of the man who plays club mascot Gunnersaurus.