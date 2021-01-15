Mikel Arteta responds to latest transfer rumours regarding Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta responded to the latest transfer rumors regarding Mesut Ozil.

Ozil has been closely linked with a move to Fenerbahce following comments made by himself, his agent Dr Erkut Sogut and Fenerbahce sporting director Emre Belozoglu.

I definitely will. There are two countries I want to play football in before I retire: Turkey 🇹🇷 and USA 🇺🇸. If I went to Turkey, I could only go to Fenerbahce. https://t.co/TL68kUL62M — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) January 11, 2021

Despite reports that a Fenerbahce move is imminent, Arteta made it clear that nothing has been decided yet regarding Ozil’s future.

Arteta spoke to reporters following the Gunners goalless draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Thursday.

“Well, I don’t know how close he’s been before,” he said.

“There are some conversations going on with [technical director] Edu and the club at the moment, but nothing concrete yet.”

Fenerbahce’s sporting director Belozoglu meanwhile said that the Super Lig club are close to signing Ozil but that he does ‘not think it will be easy’.

“If this transfer takes place, it will be a first,” he told Sky Sports.

“I regard it as a very positive move for both our community and our president, but I don’t think it will be easy.

“We have our own plans. And Mesut has a contract with his club. He is a superstar.

“We had a meeting with him and his agent. It’s happening slowly, but Mesut is closer than ever to Fenerbahce.

“The fact that Mesut’s childhood dream is still alive and Fenerbahce has such a dream has made this step so close for the first time.”

Ozil has not played for Arsenal since March after being left out of the squad by Arteta.

The 31-year-old is, however, under contract at Arsenal until the end of the season and Arteta does have the option to register Ozil for the second half of the season in January.

Unless Ozil signs a contract extension he will be a free agent at the end of the season.

He is currently free to talk with other clubs as he has under six months remaining on his contract.