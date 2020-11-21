Mikel Arteta ‘sad’ over Mesut Ozil situation at Arsenal, hints there could be a way back for playmaker

Mikel Arteta has opened up about the Mesut Ozil situation at Arsenal in a recent interview.

Arteta revealed that he is ‘hurt’ and ‘sad’ regarding Ozil not being able to participate.

The playmaker of Turkish origin was left out of the Premier League and Europa League squad selections.

Ozil has been unable to play for Arsenal this season as a result.

“I’m hurt because I don’t like any player in my squad not to have the possibility to participate or to compete,” Arteta told beIN Sports.

“For me it is really sad because I don’t think anybody deserves that.

“With Mesut at the moment, with the squad list, obviously he cannot be involved.

“I try to be as clear as possible with him and with the fans and all the media because they deserve to know the reasons why and some people will understand and other people won’t understand it.”

With his contract running out in 2021 it looks unlikely that Ozil will play for Arsenal again.

However, Arteta did hint that there could still be a way back for Ozil.

He said that ‘everybody’ still has a chance to find a way back in the team.

And technically Ozil could still be registered in January.

“Well everybody can [find their way back into the team],” he said.

“And I think since I arrived here you see where some players have started and where they are right now, their careers are completely changed and they have earned that right.

“We gave them the opportunities and they took them.”

Ozil is one of the most highest-paid players in the Premier League earning £350,000-a-week and has spent the last seven years at Arsenal,winning three FA Cups.