Milan Rivals Lead Race for Arda Guler as Real Madrid Future Remains Uncertain

Arda Güler’s tenure at Real Madrid faces increasing uncertainty, with AC Milan and Inter Milan emerging as frontrunners in the pursuit of the young Turkish talent according to SPORT.

Güler’s struggle to secure consistent playing time under manager Carlo Ancelotti has fueled speculation about a potential departure.

Reports indicate that Güler is prepared to seek a transfer if Ancelotti remains at the helm for another season, driven by a desire for regular first-team opportunities.

The 2023 signing from Fenerbahce has yet to establish himself in Ancelotti’s preferred lineup, prompting him to consider alternatives.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Real Madrid is reportedly open to a departure, but with the stipulation that they maintain control over Güler’s future.

A loan arrangement or a permanent transfer with a buy-back clause are considered the most probable outcomes.

The club still believes in Güler’s potential, but acknowledges the necessity for him to gain valuable experience, preferably at a Champions League-level club, which he currently lacks at Real Madrid.

According to reports, both AC Milan and Inter Milan are closely monitoring Güler’s situation.

The Serie A giants join Eintracht Frankfurt among the clubs expressing interest in the young playmaker.

Güler will be hoping for minutes when Real Madrid face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 second leg.

This appearance could be a chance to demonstrate his skills before decisions regarding his future are made.