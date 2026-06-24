Mixed Reception for Turkiye National Team in Los Angeles Ahead of World Cup Finale

The Turkish national football team arrived in Los Angeles amid a tense atmosphere following their early elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

After completing their final training camp session in Mesa, Arizona, the squad traveled to California for their upcoming Group D finale against the United States.

Upon arriving at their team base, the delegation encountered a crowd of expatriate Turkish football fans waiting to greet them.

However, the mood quickly shifted to frustration as players stepped off the team bus. Following back-to-back defeats against Australia and Paraguay that mathematically ended Turkey’s hopes of advancing to the knockout rounds, a segment of the gathered crowd expressed their anger toward the team’s management.

Observers noted that security presence was particularly heavy, prompting some complaints from attendees.

During the confrontation, frustrated fans targeted head coach Vincenzo Montella, with several shouting “Go home!” in English as the Italian manager moved past.

Despite the vocal criticism, the team also received notable backing. A group of supporters organized a vehicle convoy to cheer on the squad, chanting encouragement for the final match. Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Ethem Hacıosmanoğlu and several players took time to interact with those offering positive support, signing autographs and taking photographs with fans before entering the hotel.