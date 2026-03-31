Model Professionalism: Victor Osimhen Declines Home Recovery to Accelerate Return

Galatasaray’s marquee striker Victor Osimhen has earned widespread praise for his extraordinary commitment to the club’s championship race following a recent surgical procedure.

The Nigerian superstar, who sustained an arm injury during Galatasaray’s intense away match against Liverpool, underwent successful surgery last week. However, in a move that has surprised many in the footballing world, Osimhen reportedly requested to remain at the club’s sponsor hospital rather than returning to the comfort of his home.

Prioritizing the Derby

Osimhen was discharged from the surgical ward just 24 hours after his operation but opted to stay in Istanbul under strict medical supervision until Sunday. His primary motivation is to minimize travel and environmental risks to ensure he is fit for the critical Intercontinental Derby against Fenerbahçe on April 26.

By staying at the facility, Osimhen is able to receive around-the-clock physiotherapy and immediate medical intervention, effectively turning his recovery period into a specialized “mini-camp.”

A Boost for Team Morale

Club insiders suggest that Osimhen’s decision has sent a powerful message to the rest of the squad. With the Süper Lig title race entering its final stretch, the 27-year-old’s refusal to “take a break” is being viewed as a masterclass in leadership.

“Victor knows how much the fans and the team rely on him,” a source close to the club noted. “His focus is entirely on the trophy. He didn’t want to lose even a single day to travel or home distractions.”

Return Timeline

While arm surgeries typically require a cautious approach to avoid physical contact, Osimhen is expected to begin individual light training sessions by the end of the week. The medical staff is reportedly working on a customized protective carbon-fiber brace that would allow the striker to return to team training sooner than initially projected.