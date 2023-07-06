Modric Could Give Arda Guler His Real Madrid Shirt Number, Vinicius Jr Welcome Message

Real Madrid have officially announced the signing of Turkish midfielder Arda Guler from Fenerbahçe.

The 18-year-old has signed a six-year deal and is the latest addition to the young crop of players Carlo Ancelotti has at his disposal.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Guler is a versatile player who can play in an attacking midfield role or as a wide man.

He is similar in style to Luka Modrić, and the Croatian midfielder has even contacted the teenager to say that he wants to give him his jersey next season according to Turkish journalist Volkan Demir.

Luka Modric’in yaptığı görüşmede Arda’ya “Gelecek sezon yokum, formamı sana devretmek istiyorum” dediğini öğrendim. https://t.co/niCBh5r3mz — Volkan Demir (@albandemir) July 4, 2023

Diario AS meanwhile, claims that Guler will wear the 24 number shirt.

The Turkish international is still relatively inexperienced, but he has a lot of potential.

He is seen as a long-term successor for Modrić, and he will be hoping to break into the Real Madrid first team this season.

Guler was welcomed to the club by several Real players including Vinicius Jr. who tweeted: “One more that chooses the largest.”

Uno más que elige el más grande 🤍😍 https://t.co/wKvfpiBmuJ — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) July 6, 2023

The signing of Guler is a major coup for Real Madrid. He is a talented young player with a lot of potential, and he could be a key player for the club in the years to come.