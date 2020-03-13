Midfielder has ‘no future’ at Arsenal amid reports that Turkish side have made offer

Mohamed Elneny has ‘no future’ at Arsenal according to the Aksam newspaper.

The report lead with the headline that the Gunners do not want the Egypt international.

Aksam claimed that reports in England suggest that the 27-year-old would harm Arsenal if he were to return to the club.

The latest Elneny story emerges amid reports that Besiktas are preparing another loan offer.

Turkish-Football reported that the Black-Eagles have been considering a loan extension for Elneny back in February.

Besiktas would not be able to activate Elneny’s €18m buy option as it is way beyond what they are permitted to spend based on their Financial Fair Play agreement.

Simply put the Black-Whites cannot afford Elneny on a permanent deal but a loan could be an option considering the midfielder has publically stated he is keen on staying on beyond the summer.

“Of course I am happy because I feel like I am part of the Besiktas family,” Elneny told BeIN Sports.

“Always, always, know I am glad to be here and I don’t know about the future.

“Of course I don’t know about the future, but if Besiktas want me they can pay my current team and I can stay.

Elneny does have two-years remaining on his Arsenal contract if the Premier League side decide they do end up wanting him next term.

The experienced midfielder is expected to start for Besiktas in the Istanbul derby against Galatasaray on Saturday.

The Super Lig will go ahead this weekend but all games will be played behind closed doors following the Coronavirus outbreak.