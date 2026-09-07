Mohamed Salah Admits Facing Liverpool Would Be “Tricky” as He Opens Up on Emotional Exit

Former Liverpool icon Mohamed Salah has confessed he would experience deep emotional conflict if he were ever forced to line up against his former club following his summer move to Turkish outfit Trabzonspor.

The 34-year-old Egyptian international departed Anfield on a free transfer in June following an illustrious nine-year tenure. During his time on Merseyside, Salah cemented his place as a club legend, scoring 257 goals in 442 appearances while lifting two Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League crown.

“I Love the City and the Fans”

Speaking in an extended interview with Trabzonspor’s official media, Salah opened up about the deep bond he retains with Liverpool and how he would feel if a European reunion ever materialized:

“I would feel mixed feelings, because I’ve been there nine years,” Salah explained. “I love the city, I love the fans, and we always had a special relationship. It would be very tricky.”

While an immediate competitive meeting with Liverpool is off the table this season—with Trabzonspor competing in the UEFA Conference League and Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League—Salah acknowledged that a future match against his old side would be difficult to navigate emotionally.

Strong Individual Start in Türkiye

After representing Egypt at the World Cup and assessing his career options, Salah made a surprise decision to sign for Trabzonspor as a free agent.

Despite team turbulence that saw the Black Sea Storm suffer a premature exit from UEFA Europa League qualifying, Salah’s individual output has remained elite. The forward has already notched three goals and two assists in his first five appearances, including a goal and an assist in Trabzonspor’s recent 5–0 victory over Gençlerbirliği.