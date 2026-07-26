Mohamed Salah Could be Set to Join Beşiktaş After Liverpool Exit After Reported €40m Offer

ISTANBUL — Turkish Super Lig giants Beşiktaş have submitted a massive offer to sign global football superstar Mohamed Salah, with the total financial package exceeding €40 million, according to reports from Fanatik.

The Istanbul-based club has reportedly offered the 33-year-old Egyptian winger a lucrative two-year contract in an ambitious bid to pull off one of the biggest transfer coups in Turkish football history.

The Financial Breakdown

According to sources familiar with the negotiation terms, the details of Beşiktaş’s offer include:

Guaranteed Annual Salary: €15 million per season

Performance Bonuses: Approximately €4 million annually tied to individual and club performance milestones

Image Rights & Commercial Clauses: Special revenue-sharing terms integrated into the agreement

With performance bonuses and image rights added, Salah’s potential annual earnings in Istanbul could reach between €19 million and €20 million per year—bringing the total budget set aside for the two-year contract to over €40 million.

Ball in Salah’s Court

The mega-offer represents one of the largest financial proposals ever assembled by a Turkish club. The final decision now rests entirely with Mohamed Salah and his agent, Ramy Abbas, as they consider the Egyptian forward’s future.

Neither Beşiktaş nor Salah’s agency has released an official statement regarding the negotiations.