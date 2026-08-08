Mohamed Salah Left Stunned by Bizarre Signing Gift Following Trabzonspor Move

Former Liverpool icon Mohamed Salah was left visibly bewildered during a promotional event in Türkiye after being presented with one of the most unconventional welcome gifts in modern football history: a plot of land offered by a local mayor during a speech on global warming.

The 34-year-old Egyptian forward recently called time on a glorious nine-year career at Anfield to complete a high-profile move to Trendyol Süper Lig outfit Trabzonspor. While the marquee arrival was met with euphoric celebrations from over 25,000 supporters who lit up the local airport and Papara Park with red flares, a promotional video shoot took an unexpected turn into environmental politics.

An Unexpected Climate Pitch

During what was arranged as a routine media duty, local district mayor Hüseyin Avni Coşkun Çebi diverted from standard football pleasantries to deliver a lecture on global climate change directly to the winger.

Addressing Salah, the mayor warned that shifting climate patterns would make future summers in Egypt increasingly difficult to endure, pitching the Black Sea port city of Trabzon as an ideal long-term sanctuary.

“Global warming is threatening the world,” Mayor Çebi told the Egyptian superstar. “In the future, it will become difficult to live in Egypt during the summer. Our district will be very liveable in those years. It will be among the places least affected by global warming.”

A Plot of Land for Future Generations

To demonstrate the region’s hospitality and climate security, Mayor Çebi went a step further by officially gifting Salah a plot of local land.

The mayor described the offer as a long-term asset where Salah’s children and grandchildren could reside comfortably without facing water shortages or extreme weather disruptions.

While the experienced forward appeared thoroughly stunned by the unprecedented gesture, the surreal moment underscores the colossal excitement surrounding his arrival as Trabzonspor gear up for their upcoming Süper Lig campaign under manager Fatih Tekke.