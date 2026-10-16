Mohamed Salah Off the Mark in Europe as Trabzonspor Power Past KuPS 4-2 in Finland

Mohamed Salah delivered his first European goal in a Trabzonspor shirt on Thursday night, spearheading a convincing 4-2 victory over KuPS Kuopio to open the Black Sea Storm’s UEFA Conference League campaign in style.

Despite pre-match claims from KuPS head coach Miika Nuutinen that his side had a specific plan to restrict the Egyptian superstar, Trabzonspor’s attacking fluidity sliced through the Finnish hosts on the artificial turf of the Tammelan Stadion.

Salah Breaks KuPS Resistance

After an energetic opening sequence from the hosts, Trabzonspor took command of central transition channels and never looked back:

Trabzonspor established early dominance when Paul Onuachu converted from close range following a surgical pass across the box.

Salah opened his continental account for the club in signature fashion, cutting inside from the right flank and curling a precise left-footed strike past the keeper into the far corner.

Trabzonspor put the match beyond reach after the interval, with Edin Višća turning in a Salah delivery before Enis Destan capped off a rapid counterattack to make it 4-0.

Late Consolation Goals

KuPS restored some pride in the final 15 minutes as Trabzonspor rotated key starters off the pitch, pulling two goals back through Jonathan Muzinga and Petteri Pennanen.

However, the damage was already done. The victory earns Trabzonspor an ideal three points to start their European journey, proving that even a tailored defensive scheme remains insufficient to stop Salah when the Black Sea outfit find their rhythm.