Mohamed Salah Offered to Turkish Giants as Agent Ignites Sensational Transfer Speculation

In what has emerged as one of the most shocking developments of the summer transfer window, Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has been offered to Turkey’s “Big Three” clubs, according to Fanatik.

The Egyptian winger’s representative has reportedly touched base with Beşiktaş, Galatasaray, and Fenerbahçe, signaling the player’s openness to a historic move to the Turkish Süper Lig.

Beşiktaş Keen But Stunned by €15M Wage Demands

According to a prominent report by Turkish sports journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, Beşiktaş President Serdal Adalı is highly eager to pull off the monumental transfer and bring Salah to Vodafone Park. The player himself is reportedly warm to the idea of wearing the black-and-white stripes.

However, the primary hurdle for the Black Eagles remains the financial scale of the operation. Salah is reportedly demanding a staggering €15 million annual salary. The Beşiktaş board is highly concerned that meeting such high wage demands would completely shatter the team’s internal salary structure and cause dressing room unrest.

A Strategic Move or Saudi Arabia Bound?

The sudden outreach to Istanbul’s elite clubs is seen by many as a calculated play by Salah’s camp. His agent has actively shopped the forward to Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe alongside Beşiktaş to gauge the financial capability of Turkish football.

If the Turkish powerhouses fail to meet the financial parameters required to secure the 34-year-old icon, Salah’s career is expected to take him to the Middle East.

Should European or Turkish options fall through, the Egyptian international is highly likely to command a lucrative, high-profile move to the Saudi Pro League.