Mohamed Salah Outpaces Liverpool Legacy with Record-Breaking Start at Trabzonspor

Mohamed Salah’s transition to Turkish football following his summer move from Liverpool has yielded an unprecedented statistical start.

Across his opening six Süper Lig matchdays for Trabzonspor, the Egyptian international has delivered seven goals and two assists—marking the most productive six-game league start of his decorated professional career.

The highlight of his early campaign arrived during a dominant performance against reigning champions Galatasaray at Papara Park.

Operating in his signature right-wing role, Salah dismantled the visitors’ defensive structure by netting a hat-trick and providing an assist in a convincing 4–0 victory. His nine direct goal contributions across six fixtures eclipse the opening stretches of all nine of his Premier League seasons at Anfield.

Career Opening Six-Match Comparisons

Trabzonspor (2026–27): 7 goals, 2 assists (9 goal contributions)

Liverpool (2024–25): 4 goals, 4 assists (8 goal contributions)

Liverpool (2023–24): 3 goals, 4 assists (7 goal contributions)

Liverpool (2025–26): 2 goals, 2 assists (4 goal contributions)

Tactical Adaptability Under Thomas Reis

Despite significant off-pitch adjustments—including the abrupt departure of manager Fatih Tekke and the subsequent appointment of German head coach Thomas Reis—Salah’s individual output has remained exceptionally high.

Reis has granted the 34-year-old complete creative freedom on the right flank, allowing him to cut inside onto his left foot and dictate transitions alongside dynamic attacking support from Noah Saviolo.

Süper Lig Golden Boot Race

As the Süper Lig prepares for the international break, Salah sits tied at the top of the goalscoring charts alongside Gift Orban with seven goals.

His explosive form places him ahead of prominent league forwards Victor Osimhen, Vedat Muriqi, and Eldor Shomurodov (six goals each). With Trabzonspor seeking to re-establish their title ambitions alongside upcoming UEFA Conference League commitments, Salah’s clinical presence remains the focal point of their campaign.