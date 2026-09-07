Mohamed Salah Sets Historic Record at Trabzonspor with Sensational Super Lig Start

Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah has written his name into the Trabzonspor record books following a dominant individual display in the Black Sea side’s 5–0 victory over Gençlerbirliği on Matchday 4.

Having joined the Turkish club in a blockbuster summer transfer, the 34-year-old winger notched a goal and an assist to extend his blistering domestic form. In doing so, Salah established a milestone that no foreign player in Trabzonspor’s history had achieved before.

A First in Trabzonspor History

According to official league statistics, Salah became the first foreign player in Trabzonspor history to score four goals in his first three starts in the Süper Lig (dating back to detailed Opta tracking in 2000/01).

Overall, across four league appearances for the Black Sea Storm, Salah has registered direct goal involvement in three matches, accumulating 4 goals and 1 assist.

Mohamed Salah’s Early Süper Lig Impact:

Appearances: 4

Starts: 3

Goals: 4

Assists: 1

Direct Goal Contribution: 80% of matches played

Chasing Victor Osimhen in the Golden Boot Race

Salah’s fourth strike of the campaign keeps him firmly in the hunt for the Süper Lig Golden Boot.

The Egyptian forward currently sits second in the league’s goalscoring charts with 4 goals, trailing only Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, who leads the competition with 5 goals. Having settled seamlessly into Turkish football, Salah’s rapid adaptation has re-energized Trabzonspor’s attacking frontline as they move up the standings.