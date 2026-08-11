Mohamed Salah Sets Sights on Trabzonspor Debut Against Kasımpaşa

Mohamed Salah is pushing to make his highly anticipated debut for Trabzonspor this Saturday, with the Egyptian forward eager to feature in the club’s Trendyol Süper Lig opening fixture against Kasımpaşa.

Following one of the most monumental transfers in Turkish football history, the 34-year-old has wasted no time getting up to speed. Having arrived in Trabzon to a euphoric welcome and an official signing ceremony attended by 30,000 supporters at Papara Park, Salah immediately shifted his focus to on-pitch matters.

Determined to Repay the Fans

Salah has reportedly been overwhelmed by the level of passion and interest shown by the Trabzonspor faithful, admitting the reception has surpassed his expectations. Demonstrating his trademark professionalism, the winger is determined to reward the supporters with immediate action on the pitch.

“I want to return this love,” Salah stated, making it clear that his primary goal is to be included in the matchday squad for the away trip to Istanbul this weekend.

While his teammates traveled to Izmir for their recent fixture against Göztepe, Salah remained at the Mehmet Ali Yılmaz Facilities, undertaking a rigorous individual training program to build his match fitness as quickly as possible.

Fatih Tekke Weighs His Options

While Salah is determined to take to the pitch, Trabzonspor manager Fatih Tekke is taking a measured approach. Tekke has yet to make a final decision regarding his star signing’s involvement in the opening week.

Although Salah’s physical metrics are reportedly looking highly positive despite returning late from his summer break, the coaching staff will conduct final evaluations in the coming days to determine whether he is ready for competitive Süper Lig action. Should he receive the green light, Saturday’s clash will mark the beginning of a landmark era for both Salah and Trabzonspor.