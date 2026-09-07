Mohamed Salah Shines with Goal and Assist as Trabzonspor Demolish Gençlerbirliği 5–0

Mohamed Salah delivered another dominant performance in the Trendyol Süper Lig, netting a penalty and setting up a goal to lead Trabzonspor to a emphatic 5–0 victory over Gençlerbirliği at the Şenol Güneş Sports Complex.

The Egyptian international has made an immediate mark since arriving in Türkiye, bringing his tally to three goals and two assists in his first three league appearances as Trabzonspor secured their most decisive victory of the campaign.

Onuachu Double and Salah Penalty Set Early Tone

Trabzonspor entered Sunday’s fixture under pressure following back-to-back league setbacks and the recent departure of head coach Fatih Tekke. However, the Black Sea Storm effectively killed off the contest within the opening 25 minutes.

Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu opened the scoring in the 5th minute, turning home a low cross from close range. Nine minutes later, Trabzonspor were awarded a penalty following a hand-ball inside the box. Salah stepped up and coolly dispatched the spot-kick into the top corner to double the host’s advantage.

Salah turned provider in the 22nd minute, floating a precise cross into the box for Onuachu to head home his second of the evening and put Trabzonspor 3–0 ahead before halftime.

Dominant Finish Secures Vital Three Points

Trabzonspor continued their attacking pressure after the break, maintaining control across all areas of the pitch:

Muçi Strikes Fourth: Albanian international Ernest Muçi made it 4–0 in the 59th minute, driving a low strike past Gençlerbirliği goalkeeper Erhan Erentürk from the edge of the area.

Franculino Wraps Up Rout: Substitute Franculino Djú completed the scoreline in the 78th minute, capping off a fluid team transition to seal the 5–0 win.

The victory lifts Trabzonspor into 5th place in the Süper Lig standings on 6 points as they prepare for next weekend’s trip to face Konyaspor.