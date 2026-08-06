Mohamed Salah Stunned by Spectacular Trabzon Reception: “I Have Never Seen Anything Like This”

Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah admitted he was left completely awestruck by the extraordinary welcome delivered by Trabzonspor supporters upon his arrival at Trabzon Airport.

The former Liverpool forward, who completed medical examinations before flying to Trabzon alongside club President Ertuğrul Doğan, stepped into a sea of red, blue, and pyrotechnics as over 25,000 fanatical supporters gathered to greet the newest icon of Turkish football.

“Unbelievable Atmosphere”

Reflecting on his emotional arrival in his first official remarks to local media, Salah expressed amazement at the passion displayed by the Black Sea faithful:

“I am extremely happy to be in this incredible atmosphere. I honestly don’t remember ever seeing something quite like this before, and words cannot describe how delighted I am. There are 25,000 people here — it is simply unbelievable. I have achieved success everywhere I have played, and I want to bring domestic and European titles to Trabzonspor as well.”

Trabzonspor President Ertuğrul Doğan praised the fans for providing a greeting worthy of a global icon: “Mohamed Salah is a world-class star. Our supporters showed the entire world today exactly how a global superstar ought to be welcomed.”

Arrival & Reception Highlights

Parameter Details Player Mohamed Salah 🇪🇬 Arrival Venue Trabzon Airport Estimated Crowd 25,000+ Supporters Shirt Number No. 10 (Selected) Primary Goal Süper Lig Title & Europa League Campaign

International Headlines & Squad Number Choice

The spectacular reception made immediate headlines across global sports media.

Having worn the No. 11 shirt for seven years at Anfield, Salah will don the No. 10 shirt for Trabzonspor — the same number he wears as captain of the Egypt national team. The forward is expected to complete final contract formalities ahead of a full public presentation at Papara Park.