Mohamed Salah Transfer Triggers Season Ticket Frenzy and Website Crash at Trabzonspor

The blockbuster arrival of Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah at Trabzonspor has sent shockwaves through Turkish football, triggering an unprecedented surge in season ticket sales and crashing the club’s official online platforms.

Following official confirmation of negotiations and Salah’s arrival on the Black Sea coast, Trabzonspor experienced an overwhelming wave of fan engagement across both physical outlets and digital channels.

Record Fan Demand Overwhelms Infrastructure

The immediate commercial impact of the world-class forward’s signing has broken historical club records:

Digital Outage: The massive influx of fans attempting to buy season tickets simultaneously caused severe delays on the Passolig ticketing system. Meanwhile, Trabzonspor’s official merchandise platform, the TS Club web portal, went temporarily offline due to record web traffic.

Store Queues: Physical TS Club retail locations saw long queues form from early morning hours, with thousands of supporters lining up to purchase the new 2026/27 home kits and print “M. Salah” alongside his expected number 11.

Airport & Stadium Reception: Over 25,000 passionate supporters gathered to welcome Salah, creating an electric atmosphere that club officials described as unprecedented in scale.

Key Highlights: The Mohamed Salah Effect

Category Impact & Detail Player Mohamed Salah (Forward, Egypt) New Club Trabzonspor (Trendyol Süper Lig) Welcoming Crowd ~25,000 Fans in Trabzon Commercial Impact Digital store crashes, record season ticket sales, queueing at TS Club stores

Club Leadership and Player React

Addressing the electric atmosphere, Trabzonspor President Ertuğrul Doğan praised the fanbase for delivering a world-class reception fit for an international icon.

Speaking on his arrival, Salah expressed his motivation to deliver silverware for his new club: “I have won trophies at every club I have played for. My goal here is no different — I will work relentlessly to achieve success in the Süper Lig and in Europe.”

With season tickets selling at a record pace, Trabzonspor’s Şenol Güneş Sports Complex is expected to operate at full capacity throughout the upcoming Süper Lig and UEFA Europa League campaigns.