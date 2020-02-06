Monaco Join Tottenham & Man United In Race For 13-Goal Striker Vedat Muriqi

Monaco have become the latest side to join the race for Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the Ligue 1 outfit are eyeing a move for Muriqi as a replacement for Islam Slimani should he complete his return to the Premier League over the summer.

Whether Monaco make an offer will depends on Slimani but the Kosovo international is on the shortlist as potential replacements.

Monaco will reportedly scout Muriqi for the rest of the season.

The latest development follows reports in the Turkish media that Manchester United offered €20m for the 25-year-old in January.

Fenerbahce rejected all offers for the 1.94m tall striker over the winter transfer window but a summer sale could be on the cards.

Turkish-Football reported that Tottenham scouted his first six-games of the season and that they are still keeping tabs on his development.

The Fenerbahce ace still has another three-years remaining on his contract after joining from Rizespor this summer.

Muriqi has 13 goals and five assists in 21 games in all competitions for Fenerbahce this season.