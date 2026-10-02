Montella Call Up Emirhan İlkhan and Yusuf Akçiçek to Senior Türkiye Squad for Belgium and Italy Trips

Türkiye technical director Vincenzo Montella has officially called up U21 international prospects Emirhan İlkhan and Yusuf Akçiçek to the senior A National Team squad ahead of their upcoming UEFA Nations League Group A1 away fixtures against Belgium and Italy.

The official promotions, announced by the Turkish Football Federation (TFF), arrive as a necessary squad adjustment after central midfielder Orkun Kökçü was ruled out and removed from the camp due to a right toe injury sustained following the match against Italy in Bursa.

U21 Play-Off Heroes Earn Senior Step-Up

Both İlkhan and Akçiçek earn their senior call-ups on the heels of impressive international performances with the U21 National Team. The duo played full 90-minute roles in the U21s’ recent 2-2 draw against Ukraine on September 26, a vital result that officially secured Türkiye a spot in the 2027 UEFA European Under-21 Championship play-offs.

Following their commitments with the youth setup, both players joined the senior squad’s training base directly to prepare for the trip to Western Europe.

Crucial 180 Minutes Ahead for Montella

The addition of İlkhan and Akçiçek provides technical depth in central midfield and defense as the Crescent-Stars navigate a critical 180-minute stretch in Nations League A.

Having dropped their opening Group A1 fixtures on home soil, Montella’s technical staff will rely on the integrated rotation options to restore tactical balance during back-to-back road tests against Belgium and Italy.