Montella Demands ‘Iron Focus’ from Turkey Amid Betting Scandal Fallout

The Turkish National Team camp has been overshadowed by the widening betting investigation rocking Turkish football, prompting an immediate intervention from Head Coach Vincenzo Montella ahead of the final, crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Montella, the Italian tactician, held a critical meeting with his squad at the Riva training facility, instructing his players to completely disregard the distractions surrounding the integrity probe.

The coaching staff’s decisive action follows a Turkish Football Federation (TFF) investigation which led to a personnel change in the squad: Galatasaray defender Eren Elmalı, reportedly linked to the ongoing case, was removed, with Trabzonspor’s Mustafa Eskihellaç called up as his replacement.

“Cover Your Ears, I Want Zero Mistakes”

Sources close to the camp reported Montella’s forceful message to his players, emphasizing the importance of compartmentalizing the external noise.

“Cover your ears, just focus on the field,” Montella reportedly instructed the team. “We have two matches ahead that are vital for us. Give all your attention to the matches against Bulgaria and Spain. I don’t want any mistakes in the match against Bulgaria that we will play on Saturday.”

To combat any potential dip in morale or focus, the Italian coach has maintained a noticeably high tempo during training sessions, channeling the squad’s energy entirely toward the upcoming fixtures.

TFF Rallies Behind Coach

Montella’s directive has received full backing from the Turkish Football Federation. TFF President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu and senior executives voiced their support for the coach’s approach, making it clear they do not want the off-field investigation to compromise the national team’s concentration at this pivotal moment in their World Cup campaign. The TFF leadership stressed the singular importance of maintaining laser-sharp focus on the competitive matches.

All Eyes on Bursa Showdown

The high-stakes journey continues this Saturday, November 15, when Türkiye hosts bottom-of-the-group Bulgaria at the Bursa Atatürk Sports Complex Matlı Stadium. The match is a must-win to keep pressure on Group E leaders Spain and secure the best possible position ahead of the final qualifying match against the Spanish on November 18.

For the Crescent-Stars, who are chasing their first World Cup appearance since 2002, the task is now twofold: win the battle on the pitch and successfully tune out the noise off it.