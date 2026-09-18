Montella Names Turkey Squad as Uncapped Trio Earn Maiden Calls for Nations League Clashes

Vincenzo Montella has unveiled his 26-man Turkey national squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League double-header, handing maiden senior call-ups to three rising stars while reward-ing early-season Süper Lig form.

The Crescent-Stars prepare to face Wales in Cardiff before returning to home soil to host Iceland in September’s international window. Montella’s selection features a calculated blend of established European pedigree and fresh domestic talent as Turkey seek to make an immediate mark in Group B4.

Emerging Talent Rewarded

The headline news from Montella’s squad list is the inclusion of 17-year-old Beşiktaş forward Mustafa Hekimoğlu. The academy graduate has enjoyed a breakout start under Giovanni van Bronckhorst at Dolmabahçe, earning his spot alongside senior attacking stalwarts.

Kasımpaşa defender Yasin Özcan also earns a well-deserved first senior call after establishing himself as one of the most reliable young left-backs in the Süper Lig.

Real Madrid playmaker Arda Güler and captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu headline the midfield contingent, while Juventus starlet Kenan Yıldız continues his rapid rise within the national team setup.

Montella’s Tactical Vision

Montella’s selections reflect a clear commitment to high-tempo, press-resistant football. The Italian tactician has retained core defensive stability through Merih Demiral, Samet Akaydin, and Abdulkerim Bardakcı, while ensuring abundance in creative transition profiles.

“We have selected players who match our intensity and tactical demands,” Montella noted following the announcement. “The Nations League provides an important platform to solidify our group identity ahead of competitive qualification rounds.”

With key tactical battles looming against physically demanding opponents, Turkey’s mix of creative flair and young hunger will undergo a stern early test on the road in Cardiff.