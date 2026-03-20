Montella Names Turkey Squad for Romania Clash: New Faces and Stars Headline 30-Man Roster

Head coach Vincenzo Montella has officially unveiled the Turkish National Team’s squad for the upcoming international friendly against Romania on March 26. The 30-man selection features a blend of established European stars and several intriguing domestic performers as the “Crescent-Stars” continue their preparations for future competitive cycles.

The squad announcement comes at a time of high momentum for Turkish football, following Galatasaray’s deep run in the Champions League and the individual brilliance of Turkish talents across Europe’s top leagues.

The Squad Breakdown

Montella has opted for a deep roster to evaluate his options across all departments:

Goalkeepers: Manchester United’s Altay Bayındır leads a familiar goalkeeping union alongside Mert Günok, Muhammed Şengezer, and Uğurcan Çakır.

Defense: The backline is anchored by the experience of Merih Demiral, Ozan Kabak, and Abdülkerim Bardakcı. Brighton’s Ferdi Kadıoğlu and Roma’s Zeki Çelik provide elite fullback options, while youngster Ahmetcan Kaplan retains his place.

Midfield: Captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu remains the creative heartbeat of the team. He is joined by the high-energy İsmail Yüksek and Salih Özcan, while Atakan Karazor and Aral Şimşir offer Montella tactical flexibility in the engine room.

Attack: This remains Turkey’s most exciting department. Real Madrid sensation Arda Güler and Juventus star Kenan Yıldız are the headline names. They are supported by the in-form Barış Alper Yılmaz, Kerem Aktürkoğlu, and the clinical Semih Kılıçsoy.

Tactical Continuity

Montella’s selection suggests a commitment to the fluid, attacking style that has defined his tenure so far. The inclusion of versatile players like Kaan Ayhan and Mustafa Eskihellaç allows the Italian coach to switch between a back three and a back four depending on the flow of the match.

The match against Romania in Bucharest serves as a vital litmus test for several fringe players hoping to cement their roles in the starting XI. For fans following the national team’s progress, the blend of youthful exuberance and veteran leadership offers a promising outlook for the “Milliler.”