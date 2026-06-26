Montella Vows Swift World Cup Return for Turkiye Despite Group Stage Exit

Turkey’s national football team wrapped up its 2026 FIFA World Cup journey with a spirited 3-2 triumph over the United States, prompting head coach Vincenzo Montella to declare that the nation will not face another nearly quarter-century absence from football’s biggest stage.

Speaking at a press conference following the Group D finale at SoFi Stadium, the Italian tactician lauded his players’ grit and resilience. Despite missing out on a spot in the knockout stages, Montella emphasized that the dramatic victory allowed the team to depart the United States with their heads held high.

“We will return to our country with our heads held high,” Montella told reporters. “Being able to concede and respond shortly afterward is an indicator of the spirit within this team.”

Describing the fixture as “a game worth a thousand victories,” Montella acknowledged that while the team showed phenomenal character under pressure, they left several opportunities on the table earlier in the tournament. He noted that a lack of clinical finishing ultimately hindered their overall campaign.

“We could have taken better advantage of some opportunities,” Montella added. “We could have been more effective, but sometimes the ball simply does not go in. That is football.”

Refusing to point fingers for the group-stage exit, Montella viewed the tournament as a fundamental learning experience for a promising squad, promising that Turkey would build on this foundation. “This is an experience, and we will learn from it,” he insisted, adding confidently that the country would not endure another 24-year drought before its next World Cup appearance.

On the other side, United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino voiced frustration with the local reaction to the result, reminding critics that his heavily rotated side achieved its ultimate first-round goal.

“Turkey is leaving the tournament. I do not understand why it feels like we are the ones going home and Turkey is continuing,” Pochettino remarked. “Nobody has congratulated us yet for finishing first in such a difficult group.”

While disappointed with the loss, the Argentine manager maintained that the game offered invaluable tournament exposure to his depth players. Looking ahead to the Round of 32, Pochettino kept the defeat in perspective.

“Our first objective before the World Cup was to qualify. Then our next goal was to finish first in the group, and we achieved that,” Pochettino stated. “Winning three matches is not what makes history. Winning the World Cup is what makes history.”