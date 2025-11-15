Turkey vs Bulgaria Preview – Montella Aims to Maintain World Cup 2026 Pressure

The Turkish national team, boasting a wealth of talent, is set to host Bulgaria this Saturday, November 15, 2025, at 5:00 PM (GMT). While automatic qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026 is a long shot due to a dominant Spain, coach Vincenzo Montella’s squad will be highly motivated to secure a crucial win and solidify their place in the play-offs.

Following a challenging 6-0 demolition by Group E leaders Spain in September, Türkiye has roared back with two huge victories, including a 6-1 thrashing of Bulgaria and a commanding 4-1 win over Georgia. The team’s potent attack has found the net in 15 of their last 16 home World Cup qualifying fixtures, making them heavy favorites for this clash.

Bulgaria’s Campaign of Calamity

For Bulgaria, the current qualifying campaign has been nothing short of disastrous. They sit rooted to the bottom of the table, having lost all their matches, which includes a 3-0 loss to Spain, a 3-0 defeat in Georgia, and the aforementioned 6-1 capitulation at home to Türkiye.

The statistics highlight their profound struggles:

Bulgaria is on a run of five consecutive World Cup qualifying defeats, the longest such streak in their history.

The team has not recorded an away win in a World Cup qualifier since September 2013, a winless stretch now spanning 12 matches (D3 L9).

Türkiye, on the other hand, holds a commanding head-to-head advantage, having won the last three international meetings between the two nations.

Prediction: A Comfortable Turkish Victory

Coached by former Italy international Vincenzo Montella, Türkiye possesses the superior form and quality. Their ability to score freely against a Bulgarian side that has been leaking goals (conceding 16 in four qualifiers) points to a predictable outcome. A dominant, heavy Turkish victory is widely expected as they look to put pressure on Spain and officially punch their ticket to the play-offs.