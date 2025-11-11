Moral Crisis: Turkish Authorities Arrest 8 and Suspend 1,024 Players in Betting Probe

Turkish football has been thrown into disarray as authorities intensify their investigation into an alleged widespread betting scandal involving officials and players. On Monday, Turkish authorities formally arrested eight people, including a top-tier club chairman, in connection with the probe.

In a parallel move, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) announced it has suspended an unprecedented 1,024 players from all leagues and referred them to the Professional Football Disciplinary Council (PFDK) pending investigation.

Champions Caught in the Crossfire

The sweeping suspensions include 27 players from the top-tier Süper Lig, among them members of reigning champions Galatasaray and rivals Beşiktaş.

A high-profile figure caught in the net is Turkey defender Eren Elmalı of Galatasaray, a regular in this season’s Champions League campaign. Pulled from the national squad preparing for World Cup qualifiers, the 25-year-old took to Instagram late Monday to clarify his situation. Elmalı explained that his betting activity, dating back roughly five years, involved a game that did not feature his own team. He only joined Galatasaray this year.

TFF Requests Emergency Transfer Window

The scale of the suspensions—which follows the TFF’s earlier action this month suspending 149 referees and assistant referees for betting on football matches—has forced a critical reaction from the federation.

To mitigate the “squad deficiencies” created by the mass suspensions, the TFF announced: “Negotiations have been initiated urgently with FIFA to grant a 15-day transfer and registration period in addition to the 2025-2026 winter transfer period, only at the national level.”

Matches in Turkey’s third and fourth divisions have been postponed for two weeks, although games in the top two divisions will continue for now. TFF President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu has ominously described the situation as a “moral crisis in Turkish football.”

Shocking Scope of Officiating Corruption

The TFF’s internal investigation revealed the shocking extent of the corruption among officials:

371 of 571 active referees in the professional leagues held betting accounts.

152 of those referees were actively gambling.

One referee was found to have placed bets 18,227 times, while 42 referees had bet on over 1,000 matches each.

As the TFF board prepares to hold an extraordinary meeting, the football world awaits a response from FIFA regarding the probe and the urgent request for an emergency transfer window.