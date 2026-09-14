Mourinho Admits “Arda Makes Us Better” After Real Madrid Star Delivers 23-Minute Masterclass

Jose Mourinho conceded that Real Madrid operate at a different creative level with Arda Güler on the pitch, following the 21-year-old’s transformative cameo in Saturday’s 4–1 home victory over Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Entering as a 72nd-minute substitute with Real Madrid holding a narrow advantage, Güler instantly seized control of the tempo. In just 23 minutes on the pitch, the former Fenerbahçe playmaker created a game-high five scoring opportunities, completed two successful dribbles, and provided a pinpoint assist for Kylian Mbappé’s late stoppage-time strike.

Addressing post-match criticism regarding his decision to start the Turkish international on the bench, Mourinho acknowledged Güler’s tactical influence while pointing to squad rotation amid heavy fixture congestion.

“I agree with you—with Arda Güler, we play better,” Mourinho told reporters in his post-match press conference. “Arda is very good; he has immense quality and a positive influence on our play. When he came on, he made a real difference to the match.”

Squad Rotation and Midfield Balance

Mourinho defended his selection choices, explaining that balancing squad workload following demanding European midweek fixtures requires tactical flexibility across his talent-stacked squad.

“Our bench is packed with quality,” Mourinho added. “If I don’t start certain players, the first question is always why they aren’t playing. Arda can operate on the right or in Jude Bellingham’s position. I have to make decisions, but there is no doubt about Arda’s quality or what he brings to this team.”

Stat Sheet Dominance

Despite playing less than half an hour, Güler’s statistics against Rayo Vallecano reinforced his standing as one of La Liga’s most efficient creative weapons:

Chances Created: 5 (match high)

Clear-Cut Opportunities: 2

Crosses Attempted: 5

Passes Completed (Final Third): 12

Assists: 1

With Real Madrid preparing for a congested run of domestic and European fixtures, Güler’s game-changing display off the bench places significant pressure on Mourinho to hand the Turkish international a starting spot in upcoming outings.