Mourinho Aims to Replicate Mesut Özil Blueprint with Arda Güler at Real Madrid

Returning Real Madrid manager José Mourinho has made unlocking the full potential of Arda Güler a central objective, aiming to reproduce the iconic impact Mesut Özil achieved during the Portuguese tactician’s previous stint at the Santiago Bernabéu according to Mundo Deportivo.

Drawing the Playmaking Parallel

Since completing his €30 million move to Madrid in the summer of 2023, Güler has frequently drawn comparisons to Özil.

The dual Turkish heritage, paired with an innate ability to unlock opposition defenses with incisive final passes, makes the similarities between the two creative midfielders striking.

During his first spell in the Spanish capital, Mourinho oversaw Özil’s most prolific years, transforming the playmaker into an elite assist provider. Now back in the Madrid dugout, Mourinho views Güler as possessing the exact technical qualities required to reprise that playmaker role in his system.

Positional Clarity and Key Partnerships

While Güler demonstrated his vision in flashes, establishing a fixed starting spot remained challenging as he cycled through various roles—ranging from right winger to deep-lying central midfielder.

Mourinho is focused on establishing tactical discipline and defining a settled role for the 21-year-old.

A vital element of this project lies in Güler’s chemistry with main talisman Kylian Mbappé. Much like the legendary partnership Özil forged with Cristiano Ronaldo a decade ago, Mourinho is prioritizing the connection between Güler and Mbappé to anchor Los Blancos’ attack moving forward.