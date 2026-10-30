Mourinho Elevates Arda Güler to Real Madrid’s “Untouchables” Following El Clásico Heroics

Arda Güler’s standout performance in Real Madrid’s 2-1 victory over Barcelona has reshaped his standing within Jose Mourinho’s squad, with Spanish reports confirming the Turkish international has officially joined the Portuguese manager’s inner circle of indispensable starters.

In previous outings this season, Güler had often been among the first players substituted during tightly contested matches. However, at the Camp Nou, Mourinho opted to keep the 21-year-old playmaker on the pitch until the 94th minute, placing full trust in his tactical awareness and physical capacity as the game hung in the balance.

According to a report in Marca, Güler’s extended display has earned him a place alongside Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham, and Kylian Mbappé in Mourinho’s elite group of “untouchables”—players the manager refuses to withdraw while a match remains undecided.

Güler repaid that faith in the 87th minute, orchestrating the sequence that led to Mbappé’s dramatic late winner. Picking up the ball near the touchline, the Turkish midfielder delayed his pass to perfection, unlocking the Barcelona defense with a precise through-ball to set the decisive attack in motion.

The statistics further justify Güler’s growing hierarchy at the Bernabéu. Across 12 appearances in all competitions this season, he has registered three goals and five assists, cementing his status as Real Madrid’s second most impactful offensive player behind Mbappé and outstripping the output of teammates like Bellingham, Diomande, and Espí.

Having started the season as an emerging talent subjected to careful minute management, Güler has rapidly transformed into a foundational pillar of Mourinho’s tactical project.