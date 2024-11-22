Mourinho Eyes Ronaldo Reunion at Fenerbahçe

José Mourinho has reportedly contacted Cristiano Ronaldo to gauge his interest in a potential move to Fenerbahçe according to Cadena SER.

The Portuguese manager is keen to reunite with his former Real Madrid player and believes that Ronaldo’s experience and goal-scoring ability could be a significant asset to his team.

Mourinho reportedly said: “Are you happy there? It’s being rumoured that you want to leave. If you go, would you like to come to Fenerbahce?’ said Mourinho supposedly.”

However, a move to Fenerbahçe would require Ronaldo to take a significant pay cut, as his current salary at Al-Nassr is significantly higher than what any European club could offer.

Despite the financial implications, Ronaldo may be tempted by the opportunity to play in a top European league once again. Mourinho’s persuasive skills and the allure of playing for a historic club like Fenerbahçe could sway the Portuguese superstar.

Ultimately, the feasibility of such a move will depend on a number of factors, including Ronaldo’s personal ambitions, his willingness to accept a lower salary, and Fenerbahçe’s financial capabilities.

The Yellow Canaries are involved in the Super Lig title race and are competing in the Europa League. It would be a huge coup if they were to pull off the transfer but it remains to be seen how they would be able to afford Ronaldo.