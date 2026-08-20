Mourinho Hails Arda Guler’s Rapid Growth Ahead of Real Madrid Season Opener

Real Madrid manager José Mourinho has offered glowing praise for Turkish playmaker Arda Güler, hailing the 21-year-old’s development and tactical maturity ahead of Los Blancos’ La Liga opening fixture against Espanyol.

Speaking in an interview with Josep Pedrerol for El Chiringuito TV, Mourinho underlined Güler’s exceptional pre-season performances and confirmed that the attacking midfielder is firmly in contention for a crucial role in the squad this campaign.

Real Madrid manager José Mourinho has offered glowing praise for Turkish playmaker Arda Güler, hailing the 21-year-old’s development and tactical maturity ahead of Los Blancos’ La Liga opening fixture against Espanyol.

Addressing reporters during his pre-match press conference, Mourinho underlined Güler’s exceptional pre-season performances and confirmed that the attacking midfielder is firmly in contention for a crucial role in the squad this campaign.

Mourinho on Güler’s Tactical Evolution

Addressing the media directly, Mourinho spoke candidly about the young midfielder’s progress throughout summer preparation:

“There is only one Luka and one Toni. I like Arda; I think he could follow a path similar to Luka and Bernardo, starting as a No. 10, an offensive player, and then shifting deeper. Arda is headed in that direction, and with his understanding of the game, that’s the trajectory he could take,.”

Selection Headaches in Madrid’s Midfield

With Jude Bellingham returning to full sharpness alongside Güler, Mourinho admitted that choosing his starting midfield unit presents a welcoming dilemma for the coaching staff.

While Bellingham brings physical presence and dynamic box-to-box movement, Güler’s sharp pre-season form and connection with central forward Kylian Mbappé have made a compelling case for the Turkish star to feature heavily from the opening whistle at the RCDE Stadium.