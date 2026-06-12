Arda Güler’s sensational performances for Turkey at the 2026 FIFA World Cup have become the central narrative of the tournament’s opening weeks. However, new reporting reveals that one specific and critical spectator, freshly confirmed as the incoming manager of Real Madrid, has an even larger motivation for his intense scrutiny: José Mourinho.

The legendary Portuguese tactician has officially agreed to a stunning return to the Santiago Bernabéu on a three-year contract, set to take charge for pre-season on July 13. While on a small hiatus before his new mission, Mourinho’s full attention is reportedly locked onto North America, specifically evaluating the 21-year-old playmaker who will soon be one of his primary creative assets at club level.

The current atmosphere surrounding Turkey in North America is electric, fueled by Güler’s talismanic status. He solidified his legend with a trademark physics-defying curler into the top corner from distance, a goal that propelled his nation toward the knockout stages. The narrative is that Güler is the undisputed hero of his generation, leading Turkey’s greatest dream.

However, AS report Mourinho ‘s observations transcend simple admiration. His scrutiny is tactical and prescriptive,focusing on how to construct his new Real Madrid team around Güler’s immense talent. Mourinho has long voiced specific, high praise for the player’s technical range and, uniquely, his intense work ethic—a combination of factors that are essential to the incoming manager’s blueprint.

Mourinho is analyzing Güler’s performance under the immense pressure of the global stage to answer his own internal questions: is Güler immediately ready for a sustained, central, and demanding role at Real Madrid? The tournament serves as Güler’s final, high-stakes pre-audition, making a compelling case for a definitive place in Mourinho’s starting eleven for the upcoming 2026–27 campaign.

By proving his ability to perform under the grandest spotlights, Arda Güler is concurrently auditioning for his immediate club future. His stellar performances are forcing the realization that for Arda Güler, this World Cup serves a grander objective beyond patriarchy—it’s about defining his immediate club future. While Turkey dreams of global glory, José Mourinho is preparing for his next La Liga title charge.