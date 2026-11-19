Muhammed Damar’s career has not followed a straightforward path over the past few years. After progressing through the youth ranks at Eintracht Frankfurt and TSG Hoffenheim, the attacking midfielder initially struggled to establish himself in senior football. A loan spell at Hannover 96 in the 2023/24 season brought little playing time, with Damar making just four appearances in the second division.

His next move, however, proved to be a turning point. At SV Elversberg, Damar finally received the opportunity to showcase his qualities on a regular basis. He made an immediate impact, recording nine goals and six assists in 31 league appearances during the 2024/25 season. His performances established him as one of the most exciting attacking midfielders in the second division and attracted interest from several clubs.

A return to Hoffenheim followed, but things didn’t develop as hoped. Despite making 15 Bundesliga appearances during the 2025/26 season, Damar accumulated just 268 minutes of playing time and failed to score a single goal. With limited opportunities to establish himself, a change of scenery became increasingly important. In July 2026, he eventually joined VfL Wolfsburg, signing a long-term contract until 2031.

What makes Mo Damar so interesting?

One should not make the mistake of judging Damar solely by this attacking statistics. Although his productivity at Elversberg demonstrated his ability to influence games in the final third, there are several other qualities that make him an intriguing prospect.

Standing at 1.85 metres tall and comfortable using both feet, Damar combines a physically imposing frame with considerable technical ability. His greatest strength lies in his creativity and eye for his teammates. This season, he has been impressive so far, averaging around 1,05 shot assists per game, and has consistently shown an ability to set up his teammates effectively in the past. Also, his understanding of space is excellent. He is particularly effective when operating between the opposition’s midfield and defensive lines, where his awareness allows him to receive the ball and turn towards goal directly.

Damals is also a confident dribbler who enjoys taking in opponents in one-on-one situations. His close control enables him to carry the ball through midfield and create opportunities for himself and his teammates. Furthermore, he possesses an excellent shooting technique with both feet, making him a genuine threat around the penalty area.

There is still room for improvement, particularly when it comes to his consistency and his defensive behaviour. Nevertheless, his combination of technical quality, creativity and attacking instincts makes him an exciting player to follow. Wolfsburg sporting director Pirmin Schwegler also highlighted his intelligence between the lines and ability to find creative solutions under pressure when announcing his arrival.

The Next Career Step

Damar’s move to Wolfsburg represents an important opportunity to take greater responsibility at senior level. Despite having already made his Bundesliga debut with Hoffenheim, regular first-team opportunities were not always easy to come by. His loan spell at Elversberg provided valuable playing time and allowed him to develop his game in a competitive environment.

At Wolfsburg, the attacking midfielder has now found a club that offers him a clear sporting perspective. His decision to move back to the second division was largely influenced by the conversations with the coaching staff and the prospect of receiving consistent playing time.

The early signs have been encouraging. Damar has established himself as an important part of Wolfsburg’s midfield and has already contributed several goals and assists during the current campaign. With his technical ability and attacking instinct, he has the potential to become one of the team’s most influential players.

A successful season could therefore prove decisive not only for his club career but also for his international future.

The Turkish federation should keep pushing

Of course, Damar still has plenty to prove before he can establish himself at senior international level. He has already represented Germany at U18, U19, U20 and U21 level, making him a familiar face within the DFB structure. Most recently, he returned to the German U21 squad in November 2026 after an extended absence.

However, his international future is far from settled. Born in Berlin to a family with Turkish roots, Damar is also eligible to represent Türkiye. The Turkish federation has recognised this opportunity for quite some time. According to several reports, former national team coach Vincenzo Montelle has personally contacted the midfielder on several occasions, attempting to convince him to switch associations. Damar was even presented with the prospect of being considered for Turkey’s 2026 World Cup squad.

There are good reasons why the Turkish federation should continue its efforts. Germany possesses an enormous pool of attacking talent, with players such as Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz or Wael Mohya competing for prominent roles in the national team. Breaking into that group is an extremely difficult task for any emerging attacking midfielder.

Türkiye, meanwhile, has also developed an impressive generation of young attacking players, including Arda Güler, Kenan Yildiz and Can Uzun. Nevertheless, Damar could offer an additional creative option, particularly through his ability to operate centrally and influence the game between the lines.

Ultimately, there is no guarantee that choosing Türkiye would result in more international appearances. Damar himself recently admitted that his heart beats for both nations and that he has not ruled out either possibility. His return to the German U21 squad also demonstrated that the DFB remains an option.

Still, the Turkish federation has already shown how much it values his qualities. With his technical ability, attacking instinct and experience at the professional level, Damar could become a valuable addition to the national team. Türkiye should therefore make sure that his opportunity does not slip away.

Note: Contact with German talent scout Florian Först was facilitated by the comparison site MySportwetten.de/ch. There, Swiss betting enthusiasts will find all the information they need regarding sports betting, as well as details on the betting providers available in Switzerland.