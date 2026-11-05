Muriqi Dedicates Match-Winning Winner Against Liverpool to Fans: ‘This Victory Must Be Our Turning Point’

Vedat Muriqi hailed Fenerbahçe’s resilience after stepping off the bench to score the decisive goal in a historic 3-2 victory over Liverpool, dedicating his late winner to the club’s faithful and declaring the result a launching pad for the rest of the campaign.

The Kosovo international delivered the game’s turning point in the 79th minute at the Chobani Stadium, rising highest to convert a towering late header and cap off a relentless second-half comeback.

‘We Have Shown How Great Fenerbahçe Is’

Speaking in the mixed zone after the final whistle, Muriqi reflected on a turbulent spell for the club and praised the character shown across the squad to overturn a deficit twice against Premier League opposition.

“We have gone through difficult times, but we have shown how great Fenerbahçe is,” Muriqi said. “Everyone felt that on the pitch tonight. We started the game extremely well—we hit the post early on and then conceded an unlucky opener, but we managed to respond. I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart, and I hope this victory serves as the turning point for our season.”

The match-winner also pointed to their previous Champions League fixture, a frustrating 2-2 draw against Slavia Prague where he felt the team deserved all three points, as motivation for pushing through to the end against Liverpool.

Domestic Focus Remains the Priority

The victory moves Fenerbahçe to five points in the Champions League phase, putting them right back in contention with upcoming fixtures against Shakhtar Donetsk and LASK Linz on the horizon.

However, despite the magnitude of beating six-time European champions Liverpool, Muriqi was quick to keep the squad’s ultimate target in sharp focus.