“My Players Are Real Men”: Montella Rallies Turkiye Ahead of Historic Kosovo Decider

On the eve of Türkiye’s most significant match in nearly a quarter-century, head coach Vincenzo Montella delivered an emotional tribute to his squad, labeling them “real men” as they prepare to face Kosovo in the World Cup playoff final.

The Italian tactician, who has transformed the “Crescent-Stars” since taking over in 2023, spoke with raw pride during Monday’s press conference at the Fadil Vokrri Stadium.

Türkiye stands just 90 minutes away from ending a 24-year World Cup hiatus, having last appeared in the tournament during their historic 2002 bronze-medal run.

A Bond Forged in Pressure

“When I speak these words, they come directly from my heart: our footballers are real men,” Montella told reporters. “I stepped in during a very challenging period for this team. My players didn’t just play for me; they supported me. They have proven themselves to be a true fighting group.”

Montella emphasized that the pressure of the final isn’t just about personal glory, but about representing the 85 million people back home. “They understand that the names on their backs aren’t just theirs. They carry the hopes of every Turkish citizen and every child dreaming of seeing their country on the world stage.”

Heart Over Quality

While Türkiye enters the match as favorites, captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu echoed his manager’s sentiment, suggesting that tactical superiority alone won’t be enough to overcome a spirited Kosovo side.

“This is a final. It’s no longer just about technical quality,” Çalhanoğlu stated. “The team that plays with the most heart will be the one going to North America. We know how strong Kosovo is at home, and we are ready for the battle.”

The “Turkish” Italian

Montella’s connection with Türkiye has gone beyond the pitch. The 51-year-old former Roma striker, who has already secured a place in fans’ hearts by qualifying for Euro 2024, spoke of his deep cultural integration.

“The country treated me like one of its own from day one. The culture I was raised in and the one I found here are incredibly similar,” Montella remarked. “I think like a Turk, I act like a Turk, and I even eat like a Turk. That is why I feel like a Turk.”

Match Details

Fixture: Kosovo vs. Türkiye (UEFA Play-off Final)

Venue: Fadil Vokrri Stadium, Pristina

Stake: Winner joins Group D (USA, Australia, Paraguay) in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.