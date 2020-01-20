‘My Sweet Turkish Delight’ – Crystal Palace Fans React To Cenk Tosun Goal Against Man City

Cenk Tosun made his first start for Crystal Palace against Manchester City at the Etihad in the Premier League on Saturday.

Tosun ended up scoring on his full debut putting Palace ahead in the first-half.

The south London based outfit ended up holding City to a 2-2 draw.

As you can imagine Palace fans were delighted with their new striker scoring in his first start for the club and even more so with his first goal coming against the mighty City.

We took a look at how Palace fans reacted to Tosun’s full debut on social media.

.@CenkTosun_ already earned his loan fee! — Cincinnati CPFC (@CPFC_Cincinnati) January 18, 2020

We have scored from a bloody corner !!!!!! Well in Cenk Tosun ❤️💙 — Lyn L (@Lyncpfc) January 18, 2020

Cenk Tosun, my sweet Turkish delight! #MCICRY — Palace and Beer (@PalaceBeer) January 18, 2020

These Palace fans seemed happy with Tosun’s display.

To Woy Hodgson and Cenk Tosun ❤ pic.twitter.com/UeUB9etBYm — Marty Walsh (@MartinW55349326) January 18, 2020

Good day out for this fella aswell pic.twitter.com/qO9KT2rwie — Lee Bryant (@leebryant1270) January 19, 2020

Tosun rarely played for the Toffees under the stewardship of Marco Silva and was loaned out in January despite the Portuguese manager parting ways with the club.

Tosun went onto score against City in his first start for Palace.

Everton fans could not believe it.

Cenk Tosun turning into Gabriel Batistuta now that he’s left the cursed blues, nothing has ever been more of a cert. Fucking fluff head. — Ant Campbell (@Ant_EV78) January 18, 2020

Everton concede to David Moyes West Ham at the very second Cenk Tosun scores for Crystal Palace and I feel like this whole dark World is geared solely to torture the faith of Everton fans — roger bennett (@rogbennett) January 18, 2020

Even Liverpool fans were delighted – for their own selfish reasons – as City dropping points moved them one step closer to the league title.

Cenk Tosun scores against City for Palace, a player currently on loan from Everton. Poetic. pic.twitter.com/jjlLPR7cQE — ‎ً (@TheImmortalKop) January 18, 2020