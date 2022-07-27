Napoli sign Fenerbahce defender for €18m transfer fee as Koulibaly replacement

Napoli have officially completed the signing of Kim Min-Jae from Fenerbahce on a three-year deal according to Football Italia.

Per the source, the Korean international who is in Italy put pen to paper for his new club in a deal worth around €2.5m per season with the option to extend by an additional two years.

READ: The current state of football betting in Turkey

The report claims that Napoli included a €45m release clause which becomes active after the second year and is applicable to foreign clubs.

Kim will join the Napoli camp for pre-season ahead of the Italian sides first Serie A game against Hellas Verona on August 15.

The transfer will cost Napoli €18.050.000 fee Fenerbahce confirmed in an official statement released by the club on the Istanbul stock exchange.

Kim joined Fenerbahce in August last year from Beijing Guoan, after a two-year spell at the Chinese club.

The 25-year-old established himself as a star player at Fenerbahce who finished last season as runners-up in the Super Lig.

Kim had been closely linked with a Fenerbahce exit in January but the Turkish club wanted to hold onto him until the end of the campaign to help with their title challenge.

The powerful defender could step into the Napoli starting team as a replacement for Kalidou Koulibaly who joined Chelsea.