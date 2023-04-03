Nathan Redmond provides 3 assists & scores in Besiktas win over Fenerbahce in Istanbul derby

Besiktas came from behind to beat rivals Fenerbahce 4-2 at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium in the Super Lig on Sunday in the Istanbul derby.

Things could have been so different as it was Fenerbahce who took the lead when Enner Valencia converted from the penalty spot.

READ: Galatasaray target Man United youngster for summer transfer, decision expected in few days

Valencia had the chance to double his sides lead from the penalty spot in the second half. To make matters worse Wellinton got himself sent off.

It looked curtains for Besiktas but Valencia ended up missing his penalty which ended up being a turning spot.

The miss turned out to be a pivotal point in the game. Nathan Redmond who came on as a half-time substitute turned the match on its head.

The former Southampton man setup Cenk Tosun twice in quick succession just minutes after the penalty miss.

Redmond then went onto score a scremer after dribbling past several Fenerbahce players.

Nathan Redmond made 3 assists and scored this magnificent goal in the Fenerbahçe – Besiktas derby this weekend. 🚀🇹🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/115QdckHw4 — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) April 3, 2023

To wrap things up Redmond setup Vincent Aboubakar with the Black Eagles fourth and final goal in what turned out to be a memorable derby win.

Irfan Can Kahveci did score in the fourth minute of additional time but it ended up being nothing more than a consolation goal.

The Besiktas win closed the gap with second placed Fenerbahce to just two points but the Yellow Canaries do have a game in hand.