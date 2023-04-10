Nathan Redmond scores again to extend Besiktas win streak to five games

Besiktas beat Giresunspor 3-1 at the Vodafone Park Stadium on Saturday to extend their win streak to five games. Nathan Redmond put on another impressive performance scoring yet again in the victory.

Redmond was coming off the back of a stunning display against Fenerbahce in the Istanbul derby which saw him score three goals and provide an assist in the 4-2 victory.

The former Southampton man has four goals and five assists in 1132 minutes of Super Lig football for Besiktas this season establishing himself as a key player since the turn of the year.

NATHAN REDMOND FAKİR MESSİ pic.twitter.com/iGmG82bCsz — Furkan (@CFCFurkan_) April 9, 2023

Redmond has three goals and three assists in his last three games for the Black Eagles.

Vincent Aboubakar scored a brace in the win over Giresunspor which resulted in Besiktas moving into second place, overtaking second placed Fenerbahce and closing the gap with leaders Galatasaray to eight points.

However, Fenerbahce have two games in hand while the Lions have a game in hand.

Besiktas will face another derby clash next week against Trabzonspor next week.