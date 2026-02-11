Nations League Draw: Turkiye Set for Elite Competition in League A

The road to the 2026-2027 UEFA Nations League finals begins tomorrow, as the draw for the new season takes place in Brussels. After a successful promotion campaign, the Turkish National Team, led by head coach Vincenzo Montella, will officially take its place among Europe’s elite in League A.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 20:00 TRT (18:00 CET) at UEFA headquarters. Türkiye enters the draw in Pot 4, determined by the overall rankings from the previous 2024-2025 cycle.

The League A Landscape

Türkiye faces a formidable challenge, with potential matchups against recent world champions and European heavyweights. The seeding for League A is as follows:

Pot Teams

Pot 1 Portugal, Spain, France, Germany

Pot 2 Italy, Netherlands, Denmark, Croatia

Pot 3 Serbia, Belgium, England, Norway

Pot 4 Wales, Czechia, Greece, TÜRKİYE

Tournament Format & Stakes

The 2026-2027 season maintains a high-stakes format for League A:

The Finals: The top two teams from each group will advance to a two-legged quarter-final stage in March 2027. The winners will qualify for the “Final Four” tournament in June 2027.

Relegation: Teams finishing fourth in their groups will be automatically relegated to League B. Third-place finishers will enter a two-legged play-off against runners-up from League B to fight for their top-flight status.

2026-2027 Match Calendar

Football fans can expect an intense autumn schedule as the group stages are played out across three international windows:

Matchdays 1 & 2: September 24–29, 2026

Matchdays 3 & 4: September 30 – October 6, 2026

Matchdays 5 & 6: November 12–17, 2026

Quarter-Finals: March 25–30, 2027

Nations League Finals: June 9–13, 2027

Montella’s side enters the tournament with significant momentum, boasting a young core of talent including Arda Güler and Kenan Yıldız, who will be eager to test themselves against the continent’s most storied footballing nations.