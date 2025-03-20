Ndidi Open to Galatasaray Switch Amidst Leicester’s Relegation Threat

Wilfred Ndidi, the Leicester City midfielder, is reportedly open to a potential transfer to Galatasaray of the Turkish Super Lig this summer, should the Istanbul club make a formal approach.

The 28-year-old Nigerian international, a key figure at Leicester since his arrival in January 2017, is facing an uncertain future as the Foxes teeter on the brink of Premier League relegation.

With Leicester’s return to the Championship looking increasingly likely, Ndidi, who is contracted until 2027, may be forced to play second-tier football.

However, speculation suggests he is prepared to explore alternative options. Galatasaray, who expressed interest in Ndidi last summer, remain keen on securing his services.

According to Turkish media reports, Ndidi is willing to entertain an offer from Galatasaray, particularly given the prospect of Champions League football.

The Turkish league leaders see Ndidi’s versatility as a valuable asset to their squad.

Ndidi played a pivotal role in Leicester’s Championship-winning campaign last season, securing their promotion back to the Premier League.

This season, he has contributed 20 Premier League appearances, registering four assists.

Galatasaray currently hold a commanding lead at the top of the Turkish Super Lig, positioning them favourably for European competition next season.