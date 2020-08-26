Neil Lennon responds to reports that Celtic offered €5m for Trabzonspor forward

Celtic have been closely linked with Trabzonspor striker Caleb Ekuban in the Turkish media.

Fanatik reported that Celtic made a €5m offer for the Ghana international but that the Super Lig outfit are holding out for €7m.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon responded to the recent transfer stories in his latest press conference.

Lennon made it clear that he is not aware of any bids or whether contact has even been made with Ekuban, Trabzonspor or his representatives.

In fact, Lennon revealed that this was the first time he had even heard of the forward.

“I can tell you hand on heart that it’s the first time I’ve heard of this player,” Lennon was quoted as saying in the Scottish Sun.

“I’m not aware of any bids or contact with the player or the club or his representatives.”

Ekuban has been linked with several clubs after an impressive season scoring 10 goals and providing 11 assists in 34 games for his club.

Trabzonspor finished the Super Lig as runners-up and lifted the Turkish Cup.

It does not however, look like Ekuban is headed to Celtic anytime soon