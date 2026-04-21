Newcastle and Aston Villa Eye Galatasaray’s Gabriel Sara Ahead of Derby Showdown

Galatasaray’s Brazilian midfield sensation, Gabriel Sara, has become the subject of intense interest from the English Premier League, with top-tier clubs set to watch him in person during the upcoming Istanbul derby.

According to a report by Sporx, scouts from Newcastle United and Aston Villa will be in the stands at Rams Park on April 26th to monitor Sara’s performance during the high-stakes clash. Both clubs have reportedly placed the versatile midfielder under “close surveillance” as they compile detailed reports for a potential summer move.

Price Tag Set at €30 Million

Galatasaray is fully aware of the growing interest in their star man and has already drafted a strategic response to any forthcoming bids. The club hierarchy has reportedly set a firm valuation for the Brazilian, indicating that they will not entertain any offers below the €30 million mark.

A Stellar Season

Since arriving in Turkey, Sara has been a pivotal figure in Galatasaray’s midfield, earning plaudits for his technical range, work rate, and ability to control the tempo of the game. His previous experience in English football with Norwich City makes him an especially attractive target for Premier League sides looking for a player who can adapt quickly to the physical demands of the league.

With the “derby test” looming, the eyes of the footballing world—and specifically the recruitment teams of Newcastle and Aston Villa—will be firmly fixed on Sara as Galatasaray looks to defend their position at the top of the table.