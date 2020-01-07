Newcastle, Aston Villa & Ajax Interested In Ryan Babel, Netherlands International Set For January Exit

Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Ajax have expressed an interest in Galatasaray winger Ryan Babel a source close to the Super Lig club revealed to Turkish-Football.

Babel has submitted a transfer request and wants to leave the Istanbul based side over the January transfer window.

The winger has been offered out to clubs and currently, Newcastle and Ajax are most keen with both sides holding talks through intermediaries.

The Netherlands international is unhappy at Galatasaray and has an ongoing pay dispute with the club.

Babel has five goals and one assists in 15 appearances for the Yellow-Reds in all competitions this term.

Galatasaray have already made preparations for the departure of the experienced winger by signing Monaco left-winger Henry Onyekuru on loan.

The 33-year-old joined the Lions on a three-year deal contract the summer on a deal worth €2.5m per-season.

Babel joined Fulham last January on a six-month deal from Galatasaray rivals Besiktas before his return to Turkey.