Newcastle & Aston Villa Lead Race For Semih Kilicsoy, €20 Million Price Tag Set

Newcastle United and Aston Villa have emerged as frontrunners in the pursuit of Besiktas’s promising young striker, Semih Kılıçsoy according to Caught Offside.

The 19-year-old’s impressive performances, marked by 16 goals in 75 appearances for Besiktas, have attracted significant attention from Premier League scouts.

Alongside Newcastle and Villa, Fulham, Everton, and Nottingham Forest have also registered their interest in the Turkish international, sources have confirmed.

Besiktas is reportedly prepared to entertain offers in the region of €20 million for Kılıçsoy, making him an attractive prospect for several Premier League clubs.

Clubs are expected to formalize their interest with concrete offers as the season concludes.

Kılıçsoy’s potential and affordable price tag make him a compelling target for Premier League teams.

While he may not immediately secure a starting role at Newcastle United, given Alexander Isak’s presence, he could prove to be a valuable squad addition.

Aston Villa, seeking to bolster their attacking depth following Jhon Duran’s departure, also view Kılıçsoy as a strategic acquisition.

The young striker’s talent is expected to draw interest from clubs across Europe, but Newcastle and Villa appear to be leading the charge.

Both clubs have demonstrated astute recruitment strategies in recent transfer windows, and securing Kılıçsoy for the reported fee would align with their respective approaches.