Newcastle Bid €40m For Turkish Wonderkid, Real Madrid Also Make Offer

Newcastle United and Real Madrid are interested in signing Fenerbahce wonderkid Arda Guler, according to Turkish football journalist Volkan Demir.

Demir who is known for his close links to Fenerbahce revealed Guler has revealed two offers on his Youtube channel.

Newcastle United have reportedly offered €40m for Guler. The Magpies are willing to offer above his €17.5m release clause to secure a move.

However, Guler wants guarantees that he will be a first team player.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder has also received an offer from Real Madrid.

Guler had a solid 2022-23 campaign, finishing with six goals and seven assists from 35 matches across all competitions.

He has also been capped four times by the Turkish national team.

Real Madrid are reportedly willing to pay Fenerbahce’s €17.5 million release clause for Guler, but they are not willing to offer him a first-team spot immediately.

Instead, Los Blancos want to loan Guler back to Fenerbahce for the 2023-24 season so that he can continue his development.

However, Guler is not on board with this plan. He dreams of playing for Real Madrid, but he wants to join the club right away and not go out on loan after signing for them.